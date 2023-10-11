'I made a Rare Impact': Selena Gomez channels soft pink vibes with white to promote fund donations on World Mental Health Day

With summer having given way to fall, fashion and beauty trends have clearly taken a turn. Celebrities and public figures are the go-to sources for several fans and influencers when it comes to figuring out what is hot and what is not. Selena Gomez has been upping her fashion and beauty game as she experiments with different outfits and makeup. Recently, she was seen donning a soft pink look with a white outfit and netizens are loving it.

Selena Gomez channels soft pink vibes with white to promote donations

Gomez took to her Instagram to share a selfie in a Sephora store and captioned it, "Today is World Mental Health Day (!!!) starting right now @sephora is donating 100% of @rarebeauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund for 24 hours only. #MakeARareImpact today by shopping Rare Beauty only at Sephora. It would mean the world to me to have you join us in expanding access to mental health resources and support for young people around the world."

Promoting the fundraising event, the singer chose a soft pink palette for her eye makeup which was in sync with the blush and matching lip color. She even chose a similar color for her nails which were visible in the selfie taken with the Rare Beauty collab sticker. Gomez wore a white criss-cross style corset top with white pants, a white belt, and golden triangle earrings. The official Rare Beauty page posted several images of the pop star's visit.

Selena Gomez introduces fundraiser on World Mental Health Day

Posting a mirror selfie of the 31-year-old, the account wrote, "THANK YOU to allll of you for supporting World Mental Health Day (October 10th) by shopping @sephora. With 100% of Rare Beauty online and in-store sales going to the Rare Impact Fund, we couldn't be more grateful and proud of what we've been able to accomplish together. This is what making a rare impact is all about. We love you!" Other pictures show her doing her own shopping.

The TikTok account posted a quick video of the actress choosing her Rare Beauty picks from the store. Gomez chose a bronzer stick, a liquid luminizer, a liquid blush, a volumizing mascara, and a gel eyeliner from her beauty line. One user wrote, "God she so fine." Another said, "I'm in love with her." A third expressed, "I really love this woman." A fourth felt, "She's so fucking beautiful like wtf." Gomez recently hosted the first Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala.

