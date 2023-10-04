'I made a stupid mistake': David Beckham recalls getting abused by fans after '98 World Cup loss

The David Beckham docuseries released on Netflix this week and it certainly is one of the most talked-about shows currently. With the athlete talking about his journey and experience in the world of football, there come forth a lot of incidents that are worth noting, that Beckham has mentioned for the first time on screen. One of those happens to be the loss that the team faced in the 1998 World Cup, as reported by People. Here's how Beckham recalls the loss and the backlash that he faced after that.

'I wish there was a pill that you could take that could erase certain memories' Beckham on World Cup Loss

Speaking in the second episode of the Netflix docuseries Beckham, the athlete expressed a desire to erase certain memories from that fateful tournament, labeling his actions as a 'stupid mistake' that altered the course of his life. “I wish there was a pill that you could take that could erase certain memories,” the player said about the 1998 World Cup Loss. “I made a stupid mistake.” Beckham's "mistake" during the 1998 World Cup was a red card he received for kicking Argentina's captain, Diego Simeone, after being pushed to the ground.

This incident ultimately led to England's defeat in that crucial match, and it unleashed a torrent of backlash from fans and media alike. The fallout from the match was swift and severe. Fans were so incensed that one even hurled a television through a third-floor window. Tabloid headlines and pundits vilified Beckham, branding his World Cup performance as 'childish,' 'petulant,' and 'stupid,' as depicted in the documentary.

David Beckham in the aftermath of the match

After the 1998 World Cup incident, David Beckham faced a lot of hardship. He said that wherever he went, people treated him badly. They spat at him, yelled mean things, and gave him dirty looks. It was a tough time, and he felt like the whole country hated him. During this difficult period, he found comfort and support from an unexpected source—the Spice Girls.

In the documentary, fans can see him meeting his future wife, Victoria Adams, in New York City. She had just told him she was pregnant with their first child before the World Cup. Victoria didn't fully understand how serious the situation was because she wasn't a big football fan. Still, she stood by him, saying that David felt like he had let himself, his teammates, his country, and the fans down. Beckham is currently streaming on Netflix.

