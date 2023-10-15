'I managed to persuade her': When Prince Harry revealed about his engagement and first meeting with the Suits star Meghan Markle

The usually private Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle once revealed their first meeting in a tell-all interview with BBC's Mishal Husain. Here's what the couple shared at that time.

Prince Harry revealed his engagement and first meeting with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle revealed in the interview, “It was just a cosy night, we were roasting a chicken when he got down on one knee. It was an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. I could barely let him finish proposing, I said—can I say yes now?” Prince Harry said, “She didn't even let me finish, she said, ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?' I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?' She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring!' It was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well.”

When Mishal Hussin asked about how did they first meet? Prince Harry explained, “We were introduced by a mutual friend at the beginning of July. And about three, maybe four weeks later I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars, it was absolutely fantastic,” he further added, “I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly—it was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned. This beautiful woman literally tripped and fell into my life. I fell into her life and the fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it.”

Despite all the publicity, they managed to connect and see each other often, even though they were in a long-distance relationship. Prince Harry emphasized how great it was to be able to share privacy before their relationship became so public.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring hand connection to Princess Diana

As for the engagement ring, it had a yellow gold band because it was Meghan's favorite. The main diamond was from Botswana, and the smaller diamonds on the sides were from Prince Harry's mother's jewelry collection. This made it extra special for them. Prince Harry believed his late mother, Princess Diana, would have been thrilled for their engagement. He shared that she and Meghan would have been very close and excited about the news. He missed his mother on this special occasion but believed she was watching over them.

Meghan also talked about meeting Queen Elizabeth II. She had a deep understanding and respect for the Queen, thanks to Prince Harry's perspective. She even got along well with the Queen's corgis.

