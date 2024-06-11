Tiffany Haddish isn’t bothered that her ex-boyfriend, Common, has moved on. The Girls Trip star recently shared her thoughts on Common’s new relationship with Jennifer Hudson, saying she's happy for them.

Tiffany Haddish breaks silence about her ex-boyfriend Common dating Jennifer Hudson

On the May 8 episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, Tiffany Haddish said “I love Jennifer,” she added, “I hope they’re having fun.” Reflecting on her time with Common, whom she dated from 2020 to 2021, she added, “That was a great relationship, I had fun.”

Even though it’s been years since they broke up, Tiffany still doesn’t know exactly why Common ended things. Haddish said during the episode, “I mean it was weird how it ended,” she compared it to a childhood playdate where the other kid suddenly leaves. The Night School actress added, “‘We was playing, we was having fun, why’d you stop the fun?’

She joked that her new book, I Curse You With Joy, has a lot of common men in it, but Common isn’t one of them.

Common first sparked romance rumors with Jennifer Hudson in November 2023. He confirmed their relationship in January during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, saying, “I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life, she’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

That same day, Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, also talked about how his views on marriage have changed, especially since he started dating Jennifer.

During his interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Coomon said, “I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type." The 52-year-old Rapper added, “I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is.”

Tiffany Haddish once made a bold proposal to Leonardo DiCaprio

Tiffany Haddish once told Leonardo DiCaprio she wanted to sleep with him, but only under one condition. During her recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 44-year-old comedian discussed her dating preferences and her ideal type of man.

“I want him to be handsome to me,” Haddish said, listing Michael B. Jordan, Usher, Henry Cavill, and Brad Pitt as examples. She emphasized the importance of self-care and adventure, saying she loves activities like hiking or traveling to new places.

Stern asked about her attempts to woo DiCaprio. Haddish admitted, “Yeah, I’m still working on that. I think I might be too old,” adding that she might not be his type. DiCaprio, 49, is currently dating 26-year-old Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.

Haddish recalled telling DiCaprio, “When I first met him I told him, ‘I want to f---, but only if you are your character out of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’” In the 1993 film, DiCaprio played Arnie, a teenager with an intellectual disability, a role that earned him his first Academy Award nomination.

