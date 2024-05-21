Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide, death, drugs, and alcohol.

Tina Malone finally confirmed the reason behind her husband’s unexpected demise. The Shameless star, who has been grieving the loss for two months, has opened up about the twist of fate following husband Paul Chase’s sudden death due to suicide. She reasoned Chase’s time in the army was a major contributing factor to his declining mental health.

Malone admitted in a recent interview that she will never be able to move past the tragedy while confessing her love for her late husband. The TV star decided to publicly address the issue to create awareness and urge other veterans and army personnel to reach out for help as she launched a foundation for the same.

Tina Malone speaks up about husband’s death

The 61-year-old actress, who rose to fame as Mimi Maguire in Channel 4’s Shameless, confirmed that her husband, Paul Chase committed suicide on March 13, per The Mirror. The army veteran was 42. Tina Malone revealed that he was suffering from anxiety, depression, and PTSD which eventually led to his death.

"I've not spoken about this publicly until this minute. It's the first time I've said it and confirmed it. Paul did commit suicide. I believe in transparency," the actor told the outlet on Saturday, May 18. Christina Malone had been powering through the tragedy all alone, sharing the news with her social media fans after a month of Paul's passing. The English actress said at that time that she felt "broken" and "bereft."

“I’ll never get over it. I miss him so badly and I love him so much. One thing I know… he’s in a better place than here,” the Brookside star conceded.

After two years of dating, Malone and Chase married in 2010 and shared their only daughter, Flame. A member of the 22nd Regiment of the Cheshires, Chase had served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Belize, and the Falklands during his time in the army, per Independent.

Tina Malone is launching her charity foundation meant to help other men, army veterans, and soldiers suffering from mental health issues, in honor of her late husband on his birthday on May 28. The foundation is called Paul’s Flame, a combination of her daughter's and husband’s names.

Tina Malone recalled the final moments with late husband

Quoting transparency on her husband’s death, the Blonde First actor disclosed that Paul was heavily leaning on drugs and alcohol to cope. She recalled the past year as “hell” for her husband and a “rapid downward progression.” A work he was involved in had ended which apparently, affected his self-worth, per The Sun.

Malone had suggested Paul to go therapy when he “rambled about the army” while intoxicated. “He was using prescription drugs and cocaine, he borrowed money and he lied. He was desperate,” she said in the interview.

Malone added, “I’d tell him, ‘You have depression, you have emotional issues because of what you’ve seen’. But he’d sweep it away.”

On Instagram, the actress recounted their final conversation as Paul kissed her goodbye saying, “See you later,” and made a hearty breakfast for their daughter. But never returned.

Chase was buried in a private funeral attended by his army colleagues in Liverpool.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, suffering from a serious mental illness, or with alcohol and substance abuse, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

