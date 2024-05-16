‘I Miss Them’: Britney Spears Writes Heartfelt Note As She Shares PIC Featuring Mom Lynne And Sister Jaime's Kids

Evergreen pop star Britney Spears, who has not been on good terms with her family amid a year-long feud, admitted that she misses her family.

The pop singer took to Instagram and shared a personal note about her family. The singer wrote, “We all have issues with our family, but dear God, you can’t help how much you love them. I’m not in this picture, but I sure as hell feel like I am.”

“On a side note … If you know me, I’ve always ended up at this kids' table at every function I’ve ever been to !!!” Britney continued. She added, “Anyways … I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them … I wanted to share this pic because although I’m not in it … I sure as hell felt as though I was !!!”

Details about Britney Spears and her rocky relationship with her father

Britney Spears' relationship with her family has been rocky since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. For a long time, the singer had issues with them, especially with her father, Jamie Spears, who served as her conservator ever since she was deemed incapable of taking care of her finances.

Furthermore, in her bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she slammed her father for controlling her life and her food choices (limiting her food to only canned vegetables and chicken), body-shaming her, and manipulating her to the point where she appeared too sick too choose her own boyfriend but healthy enough to appear in sitcoms and go on tours to perform in front of thousands of people.

Britney Spears and her issues with her mother Lynne Spears

According to Britney Spears as well as other sources from the tabloids, Britney also blamed her mom for standing by as she was forced into a mental health facility and pushed to go on tours.

In October 2022, she bashed her family on Instagram for having “no conscious [sic] whatsoever and really believing in their minds that they have done nothing wrong at all.” At the time, a source close to the pop star said she “feels more hurt by her mother’s inaction because they were always close.”

On the other hand, the singer did not only have issues with her mother but also with her sister, Jamie Lynn, whom she accused of betraying her by taking her father's side and monetizing off her pain by releasing the memoir, Things I Should Have Said, months before her conservatorship ended.

However, she has managed to maintain a cordial relationship with her brother, Bryan Spears. Meanwhile, the singer's conservatorship has now ended, and she is now in control of her $63 million estate.

