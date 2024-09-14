'I Miss You Pablo': Vin Diesel Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Late Paul Walker with Fast & Furious 11 Tease

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Fast and Furious 11 is one of the most anticipated films awaited by adrenaline-rushed fans. Meanwhile, the actor who leads the franchise, Vin Diesel, recently shared a post on his social media remembering the late Paul Walker and also teased the next movie in the Fast Saga.

Diesel, who plays the character of globally loved Dominic Torreto, took to Instagram and paid a tribute to his old buddy Paul Walker on his birthday, September 12. The actor, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, gave his followers a look at an old picture of himself and the Brian O’Conner actor. The image seemingly happens to be from the very first Fast and Furious movie, as the XXX actor mentioned in his caption, “Looking back, a quarter century ago.”

Meanwhile, in his heartfelt tribute to his co-star from the car-based adventure movies, Vin Diesel also stated that this picture happens to be from the moment when he and Walker knew that their brotherhood was going to have a powerful impact on the Hollywood film industry.

The Last Witchunter star also called his brotherhood with Walker a bond that may not be shared by blood but is strong with love.

“A brotherhood, timeless and bonded by love. For that, I am eternally grateful... but damn, I miss you Pablo,” Diesel wrote.

While talking a lot about his best friend, Vin Diesel also went on to tease the next entry in his action-packed movie franchise, Fast & Furious 11. The post included a whole paragraph stating that the Babylon A.D actor had come across a new concept art for the aforementioned movie.

Diesel, however, also added that he will have to brace himself for this next film.

While the whole post was about Paul Walker, it potentially looks like the concept art Vin Diesel is talking about is somehow related to the late actor. Not much has been revealed about Fast & Furious 11, however, the movie might continue following the events of Fast X, as it had a cliffhanger ending.

We see Dom and his son facing a collapsing dam, with Tyrese Gibson’s Roman and other members of the team also facing a life-threatening period of their lives.

Moreover, Gal Gadot, who played the character of Gisele Yashar until Fast 6, is also shown to be alive, and as seen in the mid-credits sequence, we would also enjoy the presence of Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs in the next movie.

If at all the next Fast and Furious movie is a final entry in the franchise, it would be a perfect time to pay homage to the late actor, Walker, who has been a part of it for a very long duration.

