'I need that in my office in Venice': When Robert Downey Jr. asked for giant A hanging at Stark Tower from Avengers, and Marvel gave it to him

Credits to the Marvel Studios for fulfilling the many demands of their actors, especially when it comes to their star actor Robert Downey Jr. Essaying the role of Iron Man earned Robert Downey Jr. the title of the highest paid actor. Apart from the hefty fee, he also envied a 30-foot tall “A” sign that appeared on the Stark Tower in his movie The Avengers. The actor had reportedly asked for that as a joke and was taken aback when Marvel gifted the prop to him.

Robert Downey Jr. once spoke about the prop from Avengers he took home as a gift

When the actor made an appearance on the BBC Radio One show back in 2014, he spoke about the unexpected gift that he had received from Marvel Studios. He shared, “On the last Avengers, there’s this scene where there’s this ‘A’ which is probably 30 feet tall, and I’m looking at it, and we’re shooting in England, and I go, ‘I need that in my office in Venice.’”

Robert Downey Jr. then went on to share, “About two weeks ago, a wheeler showed up, I’m like, ‘What the heck is this doing here?’ And they go, ‘This is the ‘A’ you asked for.’ And I go, ‘They brought it?’ So now we have a massive Avengers ‘A’ that will be prominently placed.”

Robert Downey Jr. gifted Avengers: Infinity War crew members their own personalized chairs

However, Robert Downey Jr. does not hold back from making grand gestures himself. When the filming of Avengers: Infinity Wars was wrapped up, the actor gifted all crew members their own personalized chair.

Posting a picture on Instagram, a crew member Patrick Istorico wrote, "Robert Downey Jr. went for it and got the entire crew personalized cast chairs. Out of control. #infinitywar #marvel@robertdowneyjr Thank you!!!"

The chairs featured a plague which was engraved with the Stark Industries logo, Robert Downey Jr.’s signature, and an Iron Man drawing. A note on the plague read, "Heart felt thanx from the center of my arc reactor."

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. has retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man. Work-wise, the last movie that RDJ appeared in was Oppenheimer which was released earlier this year.

