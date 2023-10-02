‘I need to keep an eye…’: When Ryan Gosling spoke about his life with Eva Mendes and his two kids Esmeralda and Amada during ‘quarantine’

In a 2022 interview, Ryan Gosling gave an insight into his life with wife Eva Mendes and two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. The actor spoke about time and his kids growing up.

Written by Avnii Bagaria Updated on Oct 02, 2023   |  01:19 AM IST  |  3.8K
IMDb
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Ryan Gosling spoke about his life with his wife and two daughters
  • The actor said he did more acting in quarantine than in his career

Ryan Gosling, the actor widely known for his looks and charismatic personality, has given us some of our favorite fictional characters. Gosling rose to prominence after his breathtaking performance of Noah Calhoun in 2004’s The Notebook. Since then the actor never fails to amaze his fans. Besides being such an outstanding actor, he is also a husband and father. Ryan Gosling married Eva Mendes in 2016, but the news only came out last year. Although the couple share two beautiful children, Esmeralda and Amada, While Gosling likes to keep his life private, in a 2022 interview with British GQ, Ryan Gosling spoke about his wife Eva Mendes and two girls, Esmeralda and Amada.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (IMDb)

ALSO READ: ‘I guess it was dying…’: When Ryan Gosling made fun his character from La La Land and how he ‘saved jazz’

Ryan Gosling spoke about his wife, Eva Mendes, and daughters, Esmeralda and Amada

Ryan Gosling and his longterm wife Eva Mendes have kept their relationship and family life mostly quiet, but in 2022 with British GQ, Gosling lifted the lid on life with the actress and their children, Esmeralda and Amada.

According to the outlet, Gosling's girls have changed his perspective on the passing of time. Gosling said, "Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast that I have to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (IMDb)

When asked if the coronavirus epidemic had an impact on his opinion, Gosling laughed and said, "You know, I'm not sure. I feel like I need more time to think about it. But because we have two children, we spend a lot of time trying to keep them entertained. Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” adding that he felt they did “more acting in quarantine than in our films. But it's a tougher crowd."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes relationship

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are among Hollywood's most unusual A-list couples. They've been together for almost a decade, but they're also intentionally private. They've been dating since 2011, when they starred in The Place Beyond the Pines as a couple with an infant son.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (IMDb)

Meanwhile, Mendes and Gosling had their first child, Esmeralda, in 2014, and a second daughter, Amada, in 2016. And, while the pair has become more open about their love in recent years, they are still wary about disclosing too much about their family life.

ALSO READ: 'He was just an accessory and not even the cool one...': When Ryan Gosling spoke about his Barbie character Ken and how ‘unappreciated’ it was

Advertisement

FAQs

What was Ryan Gosling's salary for Barbie?
According to CooWB he was paid $12.5 million
How many children does Ryan Gosling have?
He two two children, Esmeralda and Amada
How much is Ryan Gosling worth?
He's worth $70 million as per Celebrity Net Worth
About The Author
Avnii Bagaria
Avnii Bagaria

Avnii Bagaria is a Entertainment Journalist who is also a music and hollywood enthusiast. She has an experience of

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!