‘I need to keep an eye…’: When Ryan Gosling spoke about his life with Eva Mendes and his two kids Esmeralda and Amada during ‘quarantine’

Ryan Gosling, the actor widely known for his looks and charismatic personality, has given us some of our favorite fictional characters. Gosling rose to prominence after his breathtaking performance of Noah Calhoun in 2004’s The Notebook. Since then the actor never fails to amaze his fans. Besides being such an outstanding actor, he is also a husband and father. Ryan Gosling married Eva Mendes in 2016, but the news only came out last year. Although the couple share two beautiful children, Esmeralda and Amada, While Gosling likes to keep his life private, in a 2022 interview with British GQ, Ryan Gosling spoke about his wife Eva Mendes and two girls, Esmeralda and Amada.

Ryan Gosling and his longterm wife Eva Mendes have kept their relationship and family life mostly quiet, but in 2022 with British GQ , Gosling lifted the lid on life with the actress and their children, Esmeralda and Amada.

According to the outlet, Gosling's girls have changed his perspective on the passing of time. Gosling said, "Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast that I have to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

When asked if the coronavirus epidemic had an impact on his opinion, Gosling laughed and said, "You know, I'm not sure. I feel like I need more time to think about it. But because we have two children, we spend a lot of time trying to keep them entertained. Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” adding that he felt they did “more acting in quarantine than in our films. But it's a tougher crowd."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes relationship

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are among Hollywood's most unusual A-list couples. They've been together for almost a decade, but they're also intentionally private. They've been dating since 2011, when they starred in The Place Beyond the Pines as a couple with an infant son.

Meanwhile, Mendes and Gosling had their first child, Esmeralda, in 2014, and a second daughter, Amada, in 2016. And, while the pair has become more open about their love in recent years, they are still wary about disclosing too much about their family life.

