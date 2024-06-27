‘I Need To Love More’: Crazy Town’s Shifty Shellshock Shared A Cryptic Post Before His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shifty Shellshock was the lead of the band Crazy Town, formed in 1995. The band was famously known for its rock music. Butterfly by the Band is one of the most remembered tracks to date. The band members parted ways in 2003.

Shifty, whose real name was Seth Brooks Binzer, became a topic in the media as he passed away on June 24, 2024. His sudden death came as a shock to his fans. Check out the posts he shared before passing away.

Shifty Shellshock shares cryptic posts before his death

On April 28, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a post where a graffiti design of a heart shape is visible on the ground and we can see “True Love” and “Long Beach,” written in black and pink color on the ground.

The caption he wrote under the post is garnering attention from many people. He wrote, “I’m a lover than a fighter …but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful.”

This was one of the cryptic posts that he shared. In one of the last posts, he shared a picture of people wearing white ensembles along with a full-coverage white face mask. One person appears to be wearing the same ensemble but in black.

“Real is rare, fake is everywhere,” is written on the picture. In that post’s caption, the rock band’s vocalist wrote that it was for the people who stayed with him when he tried his hardest to, “scare them away.”

He shared one more post in the same month with a cryptic message. It appears that the singer was allegedly trying to communicate something indirectly. Check out the post below.

More about Shifty Shellshock and his band

The singer’s battle with substance abuse was very public. He was also featured on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.

As per Variety, in 2012, he was hospitalized after he lost consciousness and fell into a coma before he recovered.

Apart from the late Vaclist, Epic Mazur, Rust Epique, Dough Miler, James Bradley Jr., Adam Goldstein, and Antonio Lorenzo 'Trouble' Valli were also the band members of Crazy Town. Their notable song, Butterfly was a big hit, it was also featured in Something’s Gotta Give film.

After Butterfly, they released the Darkhorse album in 2002, but they parted ways after that as they did not reach the same level of success, per Deadline.

They got back together in 2015 and released The Brimstone Sluggers album. In 2017, when Mazur left the band, they renamed their group, Crazy Town X, per the outlet.

As per people, in January, Shifty announced that the band will be releasing a new version of Butterfly along with Black Oxygen.

As far as Shifty’s death goes, the reason behind his passing is not revealed yet. He was found dead in his LA home. He was 49 years old.

