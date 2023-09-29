‘I need to vomit, I hate this…’: When Chris Evans opened up about his ‘brutal’ experience filming for Captain America role

Chris Evans, popular for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once shared the grueling challenges he faced while preparing for the iconic role. The Hollywood heartthrob's journey to becoming the beloved superhero was far from glamorous, as he endured relentless two-hour workouts during the four-month training regimen in an interview with Pop Sugar as reported by The Hollywood Reporter .

Chris Evans on the rigorous challenges faced while filming for his Captain America role

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on the physically demanding ordeal, Chris Evans humorously admitted that his initial enthusiasm for working out was swiftly replaced by a sense of dread. He shared about how he would often curse himself for accepting the role after each grueling session saying, “We did two hours a day, and it was brutal. I usually like working out. Going in sucks, but walking out, you’re like, ‘I’m glad I did that!’ This was different.”

ALSO READ: 'I have a real brotherly bond': When Chris Hemsworth revealed why Marvel won't pair him and Chris Evans up for press promotions

The intensity of the training left him physically drained to the point of wanting to throw up. He mentioned, “I’d walk out and I’d be like, ‘I need to vomit. I hate this trainer. I hate this movie. I want to go to sleep for a week.’ It was just relentless. I’ve got a fast metabolism and I lose weight very quickly, so for me to get big, it was just eat a lot. Working out sucked, eating sucked more. You get to a point where you just can’t even look at another piece of chicken. You’re just so bloated, but you just have to keep consuming protein, so that was tricky.”

Did Chris Evans regret his role as Captain America?

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, despite the physical and dietary trials, Chris emphasized that he harbors no regrets about taking on the role of Captain America. He recognized that the benefits far outweighed the hardships. "The fact is, no matter how long a list you could create of the negatives, the positives trump it," he asserted. "I make movies… I wear a shield, I get paid a lot of money to run around and play make believe. I’m not in the coal mines. I’m not flipping burgers. Life is great."

ALSO READ: The time when Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and the whole of MCU sang Happy Birthday to Iron Man 1's 11th release anniversary, while bloodied and bruised

Advertisement

Interestingly, what adds more to the Chris story is that as per several reports, our now beloved Captain America initially turned down the opportunity to play Captain America 7 times due to apprehensions about the commitment it entitled. However, stars aligned for him and Evans garnered widespread acclaim for his Captain America role.

ALSO READ: ‘The good material isn’t just sitting…': When Chris Evans admitted he didn't have ‘courage’ to write and needed to find better scripts