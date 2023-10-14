‘I needed to grow up in many ways’: When Taylor Swift opened up about her ‘old version’ while addressing lyrics of Look What You Made Me Do

In 2017, Taylor Swift dropped a bombshell on the music industry with her chart-topping single, Look What You Made Me Do. The song's catchy melody and biting lyrics instantly grabbed the world's attention, and one particular line stood out, both for its humor and its underlying message: "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's dead!" It was a moment of musical and cultural significance, and when the cruel summer singer was questioned of its seriousness in an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift shared her answers for the same.

What did Taylor Swift disclose regarding the 'seriousness' of the lyrics of Look What You Made Me Do?

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift herself once shed light on the deeper meaning behind this iconic line and what it represented in her life at the time. Saying, “There’s a part of me that definitely is always going to be different. I needed to grow up in many ways. I needed to make boundaries, to figure out what was mine and what was the public’s.”

As Swift proceeded with the interview, she acknowledged that the "old version" of herself, the one who shared every detail of her life with her fans and the world, has evolved saying, That old version of me that shares unfailingly and unblinkingly with a world that is probably not fit to be shared with? I think that’s gone. But it was definitely just, like, a fun moment in the studio with me and Jack [Antonoff] where I wanted to play on the idea of a phone call — because that’s how all of this started, a stupid phone call I shouldn’t have picked up.”

Taylor Swift’s glowing era it is!

Recently, the Lover singer has been experiencing a lot of success and excitement. Reportedly, her concert film, The Eras Tour , has broken pre-sale records at Cinemark, indicating a high level of demand that surpasses any other film released by the company by a factor of 10.

In addition to that, Taylor Swift had a remarkable night at the September 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She won in nine out of the 11 categories she was nominated in, including the prestigious Artist of the Year award, which had all female nominees competing for it, making it a historic moment at the VMAs.

