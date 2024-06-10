Katie Holmes was one of the most sought-after actors of the early 2000s. Thanks to her 128-episode stint on the teen drama Dawson's Creek. Katie rose to fame for her role as Joey Potter in the teen drama, which ran from 1998 to 2003. The actress, however, acknowledged in an interview with the Times that she is not a part of the Dawson's Creek WhatsApp chat.

Katie Holmes admits she wasn't aware of Dawson's Creek chat group

Holmes told the Times that although she keeps in touch with James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, among her former co-stars, she finds the texting app to be a little too much. "Really?" Holmes reacted to the information about the Dawson's Creek cast having a WhatsApp chat group ( informed by co-star Joshua Jackson).

Katie Holmes added, "All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp," she said. "But you know what? I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much." However, Holmes mentioned that she was in touch with all of the lead stars, including Jackson, James, and Michelle, saying, "Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there."

More about Dawson's Creek

From 1998 to 2003, Dawson's Creek ran on the WB, which is now the CW. Holmes played Joey Potter, the best friend of Dawson Leery, the main character in the teen series from the 1990s. Holmes has already been open about how the drama series shaped her career. Holmes previously pointed out that even with the major advancements in communication and technology since the show's premiere, the best part is that it continues to be popular and resonate with viewers.

Katie Holmes' work credits

Katie acted in several movies and television series, such as Logan Lucky, Batman Begins, The Kennedys, and others, following her departure from Dawson's Creek, where she gained popularity. Today, 45-year-old Katie Holmes is not only an actress with over 50 acting credits, but she also works as a writer and director.

