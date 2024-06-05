‘I Never Considered Retiring’: Brooke Shields Says She Will Have To ‘Re-Educate’ People On Who The Actress Is Now

Brooke Shields stepped into the industry when she was a teenager, and now that the model is in her 50s, she feels that the audience needs to be re-educated on who she is. While in conversation with Hoda and Jenna on the Today show, the TV personality shared that she is not considering retiring from her career. Never have.

Shields went on to say that she is reintroducing herself to the audience and her family as her current self. The model said that she is “feeling much more fabulous.”

What did Brooke Shields say about retiring?

During her interview with the entertainment portal, Shields revealed that she has been working since the very beginning and does not want to retire anytime soon.

The model shared, "I never really considered retiring. It’s what I’ve known. It’s a huge part of my identity to work. Seeing [my age] on my face is something I didn’t anticipate because people don’t want me to grow old. No, no, no, they want me to look exactly like they remember. So I’ve got to re-educate them."

The Blue Lagoon actress further shared, "When you’ve been in the public eye as long as I have, you have to try to harness ways to keep them current with you so that you’re not disappointing them. And it’s very psychologically interesting.”

Advertisement

Speaking of her looks, Shields revealed that she did not put on a lot of weight growing up because the industry she had been in expected her to look good. "It was always a job for me—it paid the bills. I had this very strange compartmentalized way of living through it,” said the actress.

ALSO READ: ‘Love Of My Life’: Brooke Shields Pays Sweet Tribute To Husband Chris Henchy On 23rd Wedding Anniversary

Brooke Shields launched her new hair care brand

Earlier this month, Brooke Shield released a line of hair care products under her brand, Commence. According to the actress, launching products is a part of her compartmentalization of doing things beyond acting and modeling.

The hair products under Commence are designed for women who are 40 or older. In response to why the actress chose hair products as a line, Shields shared, "Women [in this age group] go through a myriad of changes, but there is a white space for problem-solving.”

She further added, "The predominant question that was coming up [within the community] was hair. Quality of hair, hair loss, hair texture, the changes in your hair. So we started to realize, Okay, I think we're going to have to go into this realm to solve these problems."

Advertisement

The website for hair care products is now live.

ALSO READ: Brooke Shields And Daughter Grier Show Their Love With Matching Tattoos On Mother’s Day; See Here