‘I Never Let Him Out of My Arms’: Paris Hilton Reacts To Mom Advice From Netizens After Son Wears Life Jacket Backwards In Swimming Video

A recently surfaced social media video of Paris Hilton has alarmed many online. This video shows the Come Alive singer having a good time with her son in a swimming pool. However, the followers of Hilton noticed something peculiar that made them give her some advice. In return, Paris also reacted to it.

Paris Hilton who is enjoying her life being a mother of two, was recently briefed with mom tips. The latest video of the pop star set off alarms, as several parents came across something odd in the clip.

The video in question is the one from TikTok where she was seen swimming with her 1-year-old son. However, the parents who watched this video, noticed that the I Blame You singer’s son, Phoenix was wearing a puddle jumper in the wrong way. A puddle jumper is a kids' life jacket.

Following this, the video was swarmed with a number of comments where people guided the Fightin' Over Me singer on how to make her baby wear the jacket correctly. These followers who came forward to help Hilton also encouraged her and praised her for her motherly duties.

The video that was captioned, “Adventures with Baby P,” saw a lady commenting “Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy.”

The singer was seen replying to the mother stating, “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too.”

Another similar comment was seen that read, “The little life jacket is backwards.” The person who wrote this also encouraged Hilton stating, “But you are an amazing mother!!! Enjoy every moment.”

A person who claimed to be a swimming instructor suggested the star asking if she “can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket,” as it lets the kid use “his arms to aide his swim journey.” The pop icon also commented "Thank you" with an emoji, under his comment.

Looking at the advice given to her, Hilton thanked a lot of her followers by replying to almost every comment. Her comments even expressed her gratitude through emojis of hearts and smileys.

About Paris Hilton’s kids

In recent years Paris Hilton has embraced a simple life, which she celebrates with her kids and husband. After tying the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in November 2021, she welcomed two children. The couple had their first child, a boy named Phoenix, on January 16, 2023. The star actress welcomed the son via surrogacy.

Less than a year after Hilton then welcomed her daughter, London in November 2023. In season 2 of Paris in Love, the singer stated "Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make."

The High Off My Love singer is often seen sharing photos of her babies on her social media, which is widely cherished by her followers.

