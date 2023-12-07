"I never say never": Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what would get her back into acting at the Red Sea Film Festival

Gwyneth Paltrow has been away from the limelight for a good while now. The actress stepped away from Hollywood in the early 2000s, and while she continued to be part of the MCU, she hasn't taken any starring roles since she was pregnant with her first child, her daughter Apple. And while fans have been waiting with baiting breaths for Gwyneth Paltrow to finally take on a lead role in a project, she revealed exactly what can get her back into the industry.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what can get her back into Hollywood

During the Red Sea Film Festival, an audience member asked her what would it take for her to come back to acting. She responded, "I mean, I never say never." However, the actress made it very clear that she's happy and satisfied with her life as it is, adding, "I'm right now, I'm really happy and busy doing what I'm doing." Though, she's not ruling out new opportunities in the coming future, she said, "But again, I, you can never know what the future will hold."

Finally, the Iron Man actress revealed what would convince her to come back to action. she admitted if there ever was a time when she was free from her current responsibilities of running her business and a dear friend of hers came knocking on her door with a script then she might be swayed. The 57-year-old continued, "And if one of my best friends, you know, if I wasn't running Goop and one of my best friends said please come and do this or something, maybe I would consider."

Gwyneth Paltrow on why she stepped away from the industry

In November the actress opened up about in detail why wouldn't take anymore starring roles. She told People Magazine that it all started when she first got pregnant with her baby daughter. She said, "Well, it's kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born." She revealed that infact the time she was on screen leading a project was when she was already awaiting her firstborn. Paltrow continued, "The last time I was in every scene of a movie was when I was pregnant with her."

Reportedly the Academy Award Winner didn't want to disappear on her kids for months. She admitted, "When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, 'I'm not sure that I want to do this so much as a career." Gwyneth added, "I definitely don't want to...I'm not going to go away for months on end."

