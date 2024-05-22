'I Once Was A Victim': Alyssa Farah Griffin Opens Up About Being In Abusive Relationship Amid Sean Diddy Combs' Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Amid renewed discussions about abusive relationships, Alyssa Farah Griffin opened up on The View about her personal history with an unsafe partnership.

On the May 20 episode, she addressed the recently surfaced 2016 video showing Sean Diddy Combs mistreating his then-girlfriend, Cassie. Read on to know what Griffin revealed;

Alyssa Farah Griffin opens up about her past abusive relationship

Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, reflected on the question often asked in such situations: "Part of this conversation I’ve seen since this video emerged was this question of, ‘Why didn’t she leave?’ And I want to speak to that. I once was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship,"

Griffin shared, "It happened once. I was one of the lucky ones where the power dynamics were in my favor — where I could leave, I could walk away, I could remove myself from him. In the vast majority of cases, that is not the case."

She clarified that this experience did not involve her current husband, Justin Griffin, and stressed her fortunate ability to leave due to favorable power dynamics. She acknowledged that for many others, leaving is not so straightforward.

Speaking about Cassie's situation with Diddy, Farah Griffin empathized, saying Cassie likely felt trapped due to Diddy's status and the complexities of abusive relationships. She highlighted "They use financial abuse to keep you, emotional manipulation, and add to that that this is a multi-millionaire, incredibly powerful, incredibly well-connected person,"

Sean Diddy Combs breaks silence on his actions against Cassie Ventura

The 2016 surveillance footage, released by CNN on May 17, showed Diddy grabbing and violently kicking Cassie in a hotel hallway, corroborating allegations she made in a lawsuit last November. Cassie's attorney described the footage as confirming Diddy's disturbing behavior.

In response, Diddy, 54, acknowledged his actions in an Instagram post on May 19, saying, "I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he added, "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now."

Farah Griffin’s candid discussion on The View shed light on the harsh realities of abusive relationships, emphasizing the challenges victims face in breaking free from such situations.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

