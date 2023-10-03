‘I owe you big time’: Travis Kelce gives shout out to Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for playing cupid between Taylor Swift and him

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is extending his gratitude to NFL broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for their unexpected matchmaking skills. The catalyst for this unlikely pairing? None other than pop superstar Taylor Swift.

It all began on an episode of Andrews and Thompson's podcast, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," which originally aired in early August and was recently reposted. During this lighthearted episode, the dynamic duo decided to play cupid, making a compelling case for why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift should embark on a romantic journey together.

Erin Andrews, 45, enthusiastically chimed in, saying, "Taylor, I don't know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world. Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic." Her words carried a genuine note of encouragement.

Andrews didn't stop there. She continued, "This is one Taylor, I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America." Her heartfelt plea seemed to be grounded in a desire for Taylor Swift to find happiness and companionship.

Charissa Thompson, 41, wasted no time in joining the matchmaking mission. She echoed Andrews' sentiment, stating, "Do it for yourself, do it for us, and do it for the people because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy." Thompson's endorsement of Kelce as a potential suitor for Swift was equally genuine and enthusiastic.

In a world where celebrity relationships often play out on the grand stage of social media and tabloids, Travis Kelce responded to this unexpected turn of events with a touch of humor and a heartfelt acknowledgment of the two broadcasters' efforts. Taking to Instagram, he shared a clip of their podcast and wrote, "😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!" Kelce's response, marked by laughter and gratitude, revealed a sense of amusement at the situation and a sincere appreciation for the matchmaking attempt.

While it remains to be seen whether Taylor Swift will heed Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson's matchmaking advice and go on a date with Travis Kelce, this unexpected twist in the world of celebrity relationships reminds us that love can truly bloom in the most unexpected places, even with a little help from friends and a podcast. Travis Kelce's shout-out to the broadcasters serves as a reminder that sometimes, it takes a bit of humor and serendipity to find love in the spotlight.