‘I prayed for 20 years’: Jennifer Lopez’s mom knew actress would find her way back to Ben Affleck

Moms always know what’s best for their child. Likewise, Jennifer Lopez’s mother was quite confident that she would return to Ben Affleck. While Jennifer Lopez is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie ‘The Mother’, a recent conversation of her on NBC’s “Today” show is doing the rounds on social media. On Wednesday, Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, discussed the singer's revived relationship with Affleck at the show. "I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years," Rodríguez then said to Lopez during the interview.

In response, Lopez gave host Hoda Kotb a playful eye roll and said, "Let's keep going," in jest. The relationship between Lopez and Affleck after their reunion in 2021 is the subject of her new album, "This Is Me... Now," which Lopez hinted at earlier in the conversation.

"I went on an incredible journey through my life for the past 20 years and I think I've grown a lot," the "Waiting for Tonight" singer said. "I think the albums really are about capturing those moments in time. I captured that moment in time in 'This is Me... Then' album of falling in love with the love of your life. And having that moment 20 years later, us trying to capture what this moment was."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship timeline

For the unversed, in 2002, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got engaged. The duo was quite inseparable until they parted ways in 2004. The couple then got back together and tied the knot in 2022. J.Lo had two twins, Max and Emme, with 54-year-old Latin star Marc Anthony. Marc and J.Lo split up in 2011 and their divorce became permanent in 2014.

After dating for a few years, J.Lo then got engaged to 47-year-old New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez in March 2019. However, the couple decided to call it quits in March 2021. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The two eventually welcomed three children, including two daughters and a son. The couple parted ways in 2015 and their divorce was finally finalized in 2018.

