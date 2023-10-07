‘I probably won’t make music for a little bit’: Drake on taking time for himself amid health issues

Drake has announced he is going to take a temporary break from making music. During a recent interview on Table for One on SiriusXM's Sound 42, he explained his decision, emphasizing the importance of his health.

Health takes priority Drake

Drake, aged 36, said, "I probably won't make music for a little bit." He continued, "I'm gonna be real with you: I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. … Nothing crazy, but just, like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life." He said he's been having “craziest problems” with his stomach “for years.” "I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I'm going to do that," he shared.

How long will Drake go on a break?

Drake's not sure when he'll be back to making music but it might be a year. He said, "So, I'ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is," hinting that his break might extend for "maybe a year."

This unexpected announcement coincides with the release of Drake's latest album, "For All the Dogs," a 23-song masterpiece featuring artists like SZA, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Chief Keef, and more. Despite the buzz surrounding his music, Drake's health remains his top priority. During his recent tour, he made headlines for lashing out at an audience member who threw a vape onto the stage. With just a few tour dates left, Drake's hiatus gives him a chance to focus on his health.

