‘I Probably Would Go to My Grave': Hozier Reveals the Drunken Story Behind His Hit Song Too Sweet

Hozier, the Irish musician also known as Andrew Hozier-Byrne, shared a memorable trip that inspired a few lines in his song Too Sweet during his Unreal Unearth tour.

During a performance on August 18 at Minnesota's Xcel Energy Center, Hozier recounted, via a fan's TikTok post, a particularly chaotic evening before an important early flight. He revealed that he had spent the previous night drinking heavily with an old friend. When morning arrived, he was far from ready for his flight. His friend abruptly woke him up, and Hozier, still groggy and in bad shape, struggled to get ready. In his disoriented state, he joked about his height, claiming that if he fell, he'd be "halfway home."

In his haste, Hozier made a series of awkward mistakes. After crashing into a window, he collided with a wall while trying to regain his balance. Despite the humorous setbacks, he managed to pack his bags and make it to the airport on time.

This humorous tale, marked by its blend of chaos and humor, highlighted a difficult but memorable moment in his journey and offered fans a unique glimpse into his experiences.

Hozier recounted a memorable flight experience that included an unexpected encounter with Irish actor Cillian Murphy. He described feeling "rattled" and likened the sensation to a severe hangover, causing him to shake involuntarily.

As he glanced to his left on the plane, he was surprised to see Murphy seated beside him. Hozier admitted that seeing the well-known actor, whom he admired, intensified his feelings of disorientation and shock.

During the flight, Hozier noticed he was scratching his head and felt something wet, only to realize he was slightly bleeding. Startled and confused, he was further surprised when Murphy leaned over and casually asked, "How's it going?"

Hozier revealed that this chaotic journey, including his fall and the unexpected encounter with Murphy, inspired the lyrics to his song "Too Sweet." The line "I aim low, I aim true, and the ground's where I go" was influenced by this ordeal.

Although he never had the chance to explain his state to Murphy, Hozier smiled as he recalled the incident during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March 2023.

Hozier expressed his deep appreciation for performing and connecting with audiences who appreciate his music. He finds it both remarkable and humbling that people choose to spend their money to attend his concerts, considering it a great honor. This gratitude for his audience remains central to his performance experience.

Hozier also spoke about the dangers of pursuing fame for its own sake, cautioning against seeking recognition merely for the sake of being famous. He believes that this can have detrimental consequences and instead emphasizes the importance of focusing on the joy and impact of one's work.

Despite his success, Hozier values his privacy and leads a low-key lifestyle. He finds contentment in simple pleasures, like dining out or walking the streets unnoticed. His primary goal is for his music to be appreciated by others, and he finds fulfillment in living a quiet life.

