'I promise we'll figure this out': Joe Jonas sheds tears performing song he once wrote for estranged wife Sophie Turner amidst divorce filing

Rumors of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's potential divorce came as a shock to everyone. While some netizens refused to believe it, others were heartbroken over it. Days later, the singer officially filed for divorce from the actress leaving fans stricken with sadness and disbelief. For the unversed Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after dating for three years.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers consisting of brothers Joe, Nick, and Kevin performed at the Dodger Stadium recently and one of the songs on the setlist made Joe emotional. The former Disney star shed tears and it has a connection to Sophie. Keep reading to know more.

ALSO READ: 'Kiss the tears right off your face': Joe Jonas sings love song written for Sophie Turner while wearing wedding ring amidst divorce rumors

Joe Jonas sheds tears performing song he once wrote for Sophie Turner

Joe was spotted tearing up while he performed Hesitate, a love song he wrote for his now estranged wife. "Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family, I love you guys," he said before he started singing the track during the Los Angeles show. Clips of the pop star getting emotional have since been floating around the Internet. Tears can be seen rolling down his cheeks as he croons the lyrics at the concert on Saturday, September 9.

"Time, time only heals if we work through it now / I promise we'll figure this out," he can be heard singing in the videos. Further into the song he stopped crying but looked sad as the three brothers performed the song for the audience. On the other hand, Joe wasn't the only one who got teary-eyed and emotional. Another video showed the Jonas family getting emotional along with him. Joe's parents Denise and Kevin Sr watched from the audience.

More about the Jonas Brothers concert at Dodgers Stadium

Denise hugged her husband while Joe, Nick, and Kevin's youngest brother Frankie was also spotted next to them. Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick, arrived later and supported her husband. The global superstar also posted pictures from the concert on her Instagram. Meanwhile, news of Joe and Sophie's divorce has been dissected quite a lot on social media especially after several reports claimed different reasons as to why the split happened.

Joe also added at the concert, "It's been a crazy week I just wanna say, look – if you don't hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?" referring to the many reasons claiming to know why he split from the Game of Thrones star. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the official statement from them said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Tell me it's a hoax': Joe Jonas spotted wearing wedding ring amidst Sophie Turner divorce rumors, fans express mixed emotions