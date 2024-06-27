'I Pulled It Off': Channing Tatum Reveals He Didn't Know How To Play Soccer Before Shooting She's The Man

Channing Tatum played the role of Duke Orsino alongside his co-star Amanda Bynes, who depicted the character of Viola Hastings in their 2006 romantic comedy teen sports film She's the Man.

The actor played the character of Duke, a soccer team captain in the movie, but he didn't know how to play the sport. Tatum recently revealed that though he lacked soccer skills, he "pulled it off" effectively in the movie, noting that he was trying to look athletic during the scenes.



Channing Tatum reveals he didn't know how to play soccer before shooting She's the Man

Channing Tatum recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight‘s newest segment, Spilling the E-Tea, with his co-star, Scarlett Johansson, to discuss their film Fly Me to the Moon.

During their conversation, Johansson asked the actor if he had ever faked a skill to land a job in his career, to which Tatum admitted that he did when he did a "film about soccer." The actor shared that even though the film wasn't primarily about soccer, he exaggerated his sports skills, making it seem like he could play better than he actually could.

He joked that he told the filmmakers to edit out his mistakes to make him look good on screen. "I played soccer in (She’s the Man), and I definitely led on a little bit more that I could play soccer (better) than I actually could. But I pulled it off," he said.

Advertisement

The Vow movie actor has performed many soccer tricks shots in the movie, noting that he tried to “run and look really athletic during those shots," and quipped, “I was like 'just cut away when I f**k up.'"

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Pushes For Unmade ’21 Jump Street’ And ‘Men In Black’ Crossover With High Hopes

Channing Tatum praised co-star Amanda Bynes for helping him star in She's the Man

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Amanda Bynes revealed that she "fought" for Channing Tatum to get cast in their 2006 movie She's the Man, noting that because he wasn't "famous yet" at the time. After her remark, her co-star Tatum had responded to the same.

While speaking with ET at the premiere of Magic Mike Live, the actor said Bynes told him that she fought for him to be in the movie. He then expressed his admiration for her, saying, "I love her," noting that he's "happy" to see her doing well and getting back on track.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson Reflects On Sharing Screen With Channing Tatum In Their Upcoming Movie Fly Me To The Moon: 'It Felt Like It Was...'

He even praised her skills, saying she's so "talented and special," noting, "I think it's so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It's tough."

Andy Fickman's film She's the Man features a stellar ensemble cast including Amanda Bynes, Vinnie Jones, Channing Tatum, Laura Ramsey, Robert Hoffman, and more stars.