'I pulled my hair out': When Jenna Ortega revealed how intense her shooting schedule was for USD 240 million series

The glitzy allure of Hollywood often obscures the trials and tribulations that unfold behind the scenes. Jenna Ortega, the 20-year-old luminary of the Netflix hit series "Wednesday," has unveiled the emotional odyssey she traversed during filming. In a heartfelt dialogue with director Tim Burton, Ortega shared her tears, trials, and triumphs, offering a glimpse into the demanding shooting schedule, her ardent commitment to craft, and the personal hurdles she faced. Furthermore, the astonishing accolade of "Wednesday" breaking viewership records has brought forth an unparalleled achievement. Amidst this, a remarkable detail emerges - the staggering budget of $30 million allocated to craft each episode. In this narrative, we delve into the challenges, triumphs, and intricacies of Jenna Ortega's journey on "Wednesday."

The Sunday scaries take over

The glamorous façade of Hollywood conceals the sacrifices made by its luminaries. Jenna Ortega, celebrated for her roles in "You" and other prominent shows, candidly admitted to her struggles on the set of "Wednesday." Emotions ran deep as she revealed her tears and hair-pulling due to the grueling filming schedule. With dedication, she described her early arrivals on set, enduring exhausting days, and then engaging in lessons via Zoom. This candid revelation serves as a testament to the commitment and ardor necessary to bring characters to life.

Triumph amidst overwhelm

The challenges of "Wednesday"were met with moments of triumph. Ortega's thorough preparation aimed at showcasing her face while playing the cello, believing it would enhance the authenticity of her performance. Director Tim Burton's reassurances were appreciated, though the pressure to excel was palpable.

Iconic dance and COVID-19 while shooting

Ortega's dedication extended to choreographing an iconic dance scene in just two days. This testament to her work ethic and artistry was accompanied by the unforeseen obstacle of a COVID-19 positive test result. Her resilience exemplified her unwavering commitment to her craft.

A lavish budget

Amidst the triumphs and challenges, a noteworthy detail emerges the lavish budget allocated to each episode. With an astounding $30 million earmarked for a single episode, "Wednesday" stands as a testament to the commitment to quality and artistry that characterize Hollywood's finest productions.

