'I pulled my pants down in front of everyone': When Emily Blunt revealed her 'scariest' moment at school during USD 221 million promotions

Emily Blunt starred as Dr. Lily Houghton in Disney's Jungle Cruise, a scientist on an Amazon expedition with her brother and Dwayne Johnson's steamboat captain. During the group chat, the Jungle Cruise cast shared their experience including Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. Here's what they said.

When Emily Blunt got attacked by red ants

Back in 2021, during the cast group chat with Yahoo Entertainment, it was revealed that the characters faced numerous threats, including animals, waterfalls, and undead conquistadors, during their Amazon expedition. Emily Blunt recalled a personal encounter saying, “I was in Tanzania and I was climbing Mount Meru and we’d been warned about fire ants,” the actress continued, “They’re like these giant red ants, and when they bite you, it’s … fire. So I was walking and I looked down and I had clearly stepped in a nest, and I must’ve had a hundred just climbing up my boot around my ankle. I pulled my pants down in front of everyone, shook 'em out in front of all my friends at school, [they were full of ants]. That was the scariest. Everyone was screaming and trying to flick them off of me. They were climbing all up my leg and I did get some fiery little nips.”

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen collaborates with Millie Bobby Brown and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Godzilla franchise in an epic crossover event; Deets INSIDE

Dwayne Johnson called Emily Blunt Indiana Jones

Dwayne Johnson expressed his excitement about sharing Jungle Cruise with his kids. The Rock said, “I think there’s a lot of elements of Jungle Cruise … it’s something for everyone. Adults, kids, smaller kids, big kids like me. … That’s one of the many magical components when you do a movie that’s based off of an iconic Disney ride that has been beloved for generations. There’s a little bit of that Disney magic that’s always infused in movies like this.”

Johnson praised Blunt in a social media promo for the film due to COVID-19 at that time. He said, “I understand the set-up is a tough one, because that is a beloved character, but I believe it. [Raiders of the Lost Ark], Romancing the Stone, The African Queen, [Pirates of the Caribbean], those were some of our inspirations. … And what a privilege and a pleasure it was for us to be in a movie where the core point of view was from that of a woman, who is adventurous and groundbreaking for that time, wore pants proudly at a time when pants weren’t cool for women to wear. She has all these elements of a female Indiana Jones, and I mean that really respectfully and with great reverence to Harrison Ford and the character he created.”

ALSO READ: I've been debating...': The time Kim Kardashian's search history proved she's more relatable than we thought