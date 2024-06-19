“I Put A Voice On”: Game Of Thrones Olivia Cooke Says She Had To Leave Behind Northern Accent For Career

Olivia Cooke, known for her role as Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, has spoken out about her experience with her Northern accent. The actress admitted to feeling self-conscious about it and discussed her efforts to overcome it for her career.

Cooke openly discussed her journey to overcome this challenge while starring in House of the Dragon. The thirty-year-old actress, who gained notoriety for her captivating performance in the Game of Thrones prequel as Alicent Hightower, has publicly announced her decision to give up her Oldham accent.

She felt less intelligent than her middle-class peers because of this dialect, which was a hangover from her working-class upbringing.

From working-class background to television success

Olivia told The Times that she felt compelled to suppress her natural tones during a "really sad" period. She revealed that she was born to a police officer father and a sales representative mother.

"I talk about it with my therapist and try not to do it, but I do have a chip on my shoulder about being working-class," she continued, sharing her personal struggles.

Olivia impressed viewers with her portrayal of Becky Sharp on ITV's Vanity Fair before being cast in House of the Dragon, where she won praise for her interpretation of the crafty heroine created by author Thackeray.

Olivia brought up the growing challenges that performers from low-income backgrounds face in order to succeed in the entertainment industry in an interview with The Times.

Advertisement

Olivia's role highlights ageism in acting

Olivia underlined that the value of drama education extends beyond giving performers chances. She said that taking drama classes can help students develop a feeling of acceptance and confidence in addition to preparing them for the working world.

Despite her youthful appearance, Olivia plays a grandmother in House of the Dragon. This is alongside her on-screen sons, Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell, ages 29 and 27, respectively.

Olivia told The Times that she thought her casting would highlight the difficulties older actors face in getting roles. She stated, "If they can create dragons, they could have made me look younger and then older."

Although Olivia was grateful for the part, she said she was uncomfortable playing a thirty-year-old grandmother because "it is quite unsettling to watch older women on screen."

ALSO READ: Did House Of The Dragon Star Fabien Frankel Audition For George Harrison's Role In Beatles Biopic? Report