‘I Put It In My Drink’: Kevin Hart Opens Up About Drug-Fueled Vegas Night And 2017 Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart has revealed new details about a drug-fueled weekend in Las Vegas in 2017, an event that resulted in a widely publicized extortion scandal. Here's everything you need to know.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug use.

Kevin Hart recently admitted to using the hallucinogenic drug Molly over the course of a weekend in Las Vegas in 2017, while also cheating on his wife, Eniko.

The admission occurred during a deposition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 6 as part of Jonathan 'JT' Jackson's lawsuit against Hart as per Page Six. Hart's detailed account explains the circumstances surrounding his infidelity and the subsequent extortion scandal.

During the deposition, Hart revealed that a friend, whose identity is unknown, pressed him to use Molly despite his initial reluctance. "F-k it, I said, and I put it in my drink," Hart said. “I had some water there. It was watered down.

Because it’s in my drink, I’m fine. I’m fine with drinking. The night is good.” Hart described feeling fine with the drug in his drink and how it affected his actions that night.

During his Las Vegas trip, Hart met Montia Sabbag, with whom he later had a sexual relationship. Hart and Sabbag returned to his hotel room, accompanied by another woman named Morgan.

According to Hart, Morgan left and he and Sabbag fell asleep. "I did not have sex with [Montia] that night," Hart explained. “I had sex with her the following morning. She woke me up.”

Kevin Hart with his wife Eniko and kids (via Getty Images)

Hart further stated his belief that a hidden camera had captured their encounter. He suspected Sabbag was trying to get closer to the camera, but he didn't notice. "I realized she was trying to get closer to the [hidden] camera," he said. This camera footage was later used in an extortion attempt against Hart.

Jackson was arrested and charged with extortion, but the charges were dropped in 2021. Jackson then sued Hart, alleging that he fabricated evidence and violated their settlement agreement.

The lawsuit, filed last month, claims Hart was supposed to make a public statement confirming Jackson's innocence. Instead, Hart's Instagram post simply stated that Jackson's charges had been dropped, which Jackson claims did not sufficiently clear his name.

Jackson is seeking more than $12 million in damages and a trial. He claims that Hart's statement was insufficient to restore his reputation and address the damage caused by the extortion scandal.

Know more about Kevin Hart:

What movies has Kevin Hart starred in?
Kevin Hart has starred in movies like Jumanji, Ride Along, and Think Like a Man. He’s also appeared in several TV shows and specials.
What was the 2017 scandal involving Kevin Hart?
In 2017, Kevin Hart was caught in a scandal when a hidden camera recorded him in a private situation. The footage was used to try to extort him.
