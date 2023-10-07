‘I quit acting after that, cause I hated it’: Ryan Reynolds nearly gave up acting before starring in USD 782 million film

Ryan Reynolds, known for his iconic role as Deadpool, almost gave up on his acting career before it soared to unimaginable heights. In an interview with LiveKellyandMark when shown a video clip of his childhood acting gigs, Reynolds said, “I quit acting after, cause I hated it then, I really did. I just did it to just kind of get out of the house. After that, I ended up you know working in a warehouse and I worked at a restaurant for two years which is it’s actually good I’m glad I did that because I didn’t end up like a child actor with some, you know, depraved drug addiction and get some real-life experience”.

Ryan Reynolds' massive success at the Box-office

After Ryan started acting again, he went on to do one of the highest-grossing films Deadpool, which according to Box Office Mojo, went on to gross USD 7822,612,155.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds is at it again as he reposts THIS hilarious drawing of Blake Lively; See her response

Deadpool 3 hurdles for Ryan Reynolds

Now the third part of the Deadpool franchise, Deadpool 3 is facing challenges due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, leading to a temporary production halt. Despite these setbacks, fans eagerly await its release on November 8, 2024.

Ryan Reynolds' journey from hating acting to becoming a Hollywood superstar is a testament to his resilience and dedication. As Deadpool 3 faces its own challenges, Reynolds' commitment to his craft and his support for significant industry causes demonstrate his enduring impact on the world of entertainment. To show his support to the industry, Ryan donated USD 1 Million along with his wife Blake Lively to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m in..’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he feels the sexiest in THIS