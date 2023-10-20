‘I ran at it and…’: When Jennifer Lawrence revealed her brutal accident almost halted the shooting of The Hunger Games

Big-budget movies often cause accidents which halt the production. The same happened while filming The Hunger Games movies, as the lead star, Jennifer Lawrence met with an accident on the film’s set. Her character of Katniss had many physical activities like using a bow and arrow, climbing the mountains, and jumping from place to place. However, while preparing for a scene in the movie, the actress got herself injured which almost halted the movie’s production. Read on ahead to know what exactly happened.

Jennifer Lawrence got herself injured during the train for a scene while filming The Hunger Games

Spanning four films from 2012 to 2015, JLaw lit up the big screens as the girl on fire who volunteered to take part in the Battle Royale that sparked a revolution. However, that was too much for the actress as she injured herself on the last day of her training, as she ran into a wall and almost suffered some major internal injuries. "I had to do 10 'wall runs,' where you run at the wall as hard as you can to get traction," Jennifer Lawrence , who plays Katniss Everdeen told to the Hollywood Reporter .

The actress later detailed how she got herself injured on the last day of her six-week training program, hitting a wall during an exercise that almost delayed production. “I ran at it and my foot didn’t go up, so I caught the wall with my stomach. My trainer thought I had burst my spleen. I had to get a CAT scan and go into a tube where they put this fiery liquid in your body,” added the actress. Thankfully due to her role in the X-Men movie, as she was in great shape from her previous film, the production did not halt for long. “I was still pretty bulked up from X-Men: First Class ,” added JLaw.

ALSO READ: 'Her least favorite day...': When Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence revealed Jennifer Lawrence 'cried a little bit' because 'she was horrified...'

How old was Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss?

Big names from Hollywood auditioned for the role of Katniss before it went to JLaw. However, as she was fresh from the first Oscar nomination for Winter's Bone, she was nearly 20 years old when she took on the role in The Hunger Games movie franchise. However, the original character in the book was 16 years old.

ALSO READ: 'It was just ear challenging...': When Jennifer Lawrence revealed she lost her hearing for months while shooting THIS USD 865 million movie