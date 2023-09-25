‘I reached a point where I didn’t want to...': When Dwayne Johnson opened up about his depression and spoke of 'crying constantly'

Dwayne Johnson, the renowned action superstar, once opened up about a period in his life when he battled depression and faced immense personal challenges. The superstar gave a glimpse of the struggles he went through before he kissed his immense success and fame at present. The Rock shared the phase when his family was evicted from their house as he reminisced about her mother’s suicide attempt.

Dwayne Johnson on battling with depression

In an interview with The Daily Express, the former WWE champ shared how he fought against depression as his life was stuffed with multiple challenges. Johnson revealed, “Struggle and pain are real. I was devastated and depressed.” He added, “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

The Rock recalled the time when his mother was broke and tried to commit suicide as his family was evicted from their house. Johnson narrated, “She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars were swerving out of the way. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.”

The Rock even shared that his mother holds no memories of that incident. He revealed, “What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.”

When Dwayne Johnson shared his life learnings

Johnson stressed the significance of finding inner strength, which played a pivotal role in keeping him from succumbing the same dark path as his mother. Reflecting on their shared healing journey, the Red One actor emphasized the need to extend a helping hand to those facing adversity.

He shared, “We both healed but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain. We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone.”

The Rock's incredible resilience enabled him to conquer these seemingly insurmountable hurdles. He eventually succeeded as a professional wrestler and later transitioned into a highly successful acting career.

