'I Read All the Stories': Kevin Costner Speaks Out Against His Yellowstone Exit Rumors; Says He's Disappointed

Kevin Costner addressed rumors, clarifying his side of the story amidst the drama surrounding Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone. Rumors began to swirl, centering around his ego, which apparently became a key factor in his exit from the show.

However, he has denied any kind of behind-the-scenes tension and expressed his love for the cast and crew of the hit series. Although plans for Yellowstone's future have not been announced, Costner made it clear that there is no bad blood between them.

Kevin Costner has no hard feelings for Yellowstone

As per People magazine, Costner said, "I loved the show. I liked the people on the show. I liked what it was about. I love that world." Costner has embodied the role of John Dutton since its creation by Taylor Sheridan in the Paramount drama. Before speculations about his exit came out, he starred in five consecutive seasons.

Regarding allegations of a bruised ego leading to him leaving the show, the Oscar-winner expressed regret about not being defended by anyone else. According to the aforementioned outlet, he felt disappointed over the lack of support on set and how people failed to recognize his contributions to the show.

Having read all the headlines speculating his exit, he said, "I was disappointed that nobody on their side ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, 'Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven’t done?'" There were moments when he wondered why no one would acknowledge him.

Kevin Costner is preparing for his new projects which may or may not include Yellowstone

It was believed by many that he took a step back from the show so as to concentrate on his latest film titled Horizon: An American Saga, whose first chapter just premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2024. However, the future of Yellowstone remains uncertain.

As per the John Dutton actor himself, it was initially like a long movie when Sheridan pitched Yellowstone to him. However, according to studio executives, they wanted a series with more episodes and Sheridan agreed because he is a prolific writer. Originally, Costner had signed up for three seasons but he ended up doing five seasons. The actor was willing to carry on after season 5 but production timelines were unclear.

He'd return if the script felt right. Kevin Costner said to the outlet, "It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family. And if that happens, I would step into it if I agreed with how it was being done."

There was period during which the show went off air for 14 months and it was then he took up opportunities to work on other projects.

