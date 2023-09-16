‘I realized my body is my temple’: Gisele Bündchen shares how she ditched smoking for fitness and natural remedies

In a recent interview, the renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen openly shared her remarkable journey towards better health. She discussed how she has transformed from being a smoker and drinker to a fitness enthusiast who relies on natural remedies to maintain her well-being. Partnering with a herbal supplement brand, the 43-year-old supermodel emphasized her strong commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which is a significant change from her past habits.

Embracing wellness

According to People, Bündchen's daily routine now centers on meditation and regular exercise, underscoring her deep reverence for her body. She expresses profound gratitude for her physical health, a realization that has grown over time. Her commitment to sustaining a healthy lifestyle is evident as she begins her day at 5 a.m., emphasizing the importance of daily physical activity. She said “I meditate everyday, I exercise every day. I’m just so grateful I have this body, I truly am. Now I’ve learned — because I wasn’t so good in my 20s or my teens — I realized my body is my temple and I really want to enjoy it. So for me, moving my body is huge.”

A choice of sobriety

The supermodel also said that she has not consumed alcohol for over two years, highlighting the substantial mental clarity it has brought to her life. This decision emerged from her acknowledgement of the toll that detrimental habits, such as smoking, coffee, and alcohol, took on her mental well-being, leading to bouts of anxiety and depression during her younger years.

Gisele Bündchen's journey towards better health is an inspiring example of the power of transformation and self-care. When she was in her early twenties, she struggled with anxiety and depression, which prompted her to reassess her lifestyle. She turned to natural remedies, meditation, breathwork, and herbal supplements, which brought about a positive change in her life. She sees these changes as empowering tools that help her become the best version of herself. Bündchen's transformation is a reminder that with dedication and conscious choices, one can achieve holistic health and well-being.

