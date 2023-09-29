'I really don't believe that aliens are real': Cardi B's candid take on alien existence

In the latest episode of Hot Ones, the outspoken rapper Cardi B shared her unfiltered mind on the ever-attractive concern of alien life. In the wake of the USA authorities's congressional listening to on UFOs, Cardi B boldly declared her skepticism about the existence of aliens.

Cardi B's thoughts on aliens

She commenced her argument with a compelling, 'I really don't believe that aliens are real, because it's like, okay, so if aliens are real, and they're smarter than us, right, why they just haven't invaded us?' It's a question that has many at a loss for words many, however Cardi B, in her trademark trustworthy style, delves into human nature. She factors out that humans are driven by an insatiable choice for energy and control. In her view, if extraterrestrial beings had been as advanced as we believe them to be, they might have already conquered our planet.

Cardi B also brushed off the concept that aliens might be disinterested in Earth because of its chaotic state. She firmly said It's not about that. It's the art of war. She believes that If they were as smart as people think that they are, they would've been invading us just so they could just have us and not. Despite the considerable fascination with the opportunity of alien life, Cardi's conviction remains unwavering "I just recognize that they ain't actual! I don't care! I don't care!"

Cardi B's husband's view on aliens

Interestingly, Cardi's husband, Offset, holds a unique view. In a preceding Instagram Live session, he expressed his perception of the existence of aliens, even claiming to have witnessed UFOs. Cardi, however, keeps her, viewing such discussions as mere exchanges to hold us. "I think that aliens exist," Offset said. "I've been seeing UFOs. It's live footage of them motherf---ers too now. I just be feeling like that s--- just be fake," Cardi later replied. It's just conversation to keep us going.

In a world where mysteries and unexplained phenomena abound, Cardi B's tackle of extraterrestrial beings adds a hint of humor to the ongoing debate.

