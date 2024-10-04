‘I Really Needed This’: Garth Brooks Gets Emotional Over Returning To Vegas Stage Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Garth Brooks returned to the Vegas stage amid facing sexual assault allegations after one of his employees filed a lawsuit against the country singer. Brooks stepped up amongst the crowd on Thursday, October 3, where the musician got emotional while addressing the audience. The No Fence crooner said on the stage that he badly needed it while going through the tough times.

As for the allegations, Brooks has been sued by his hairstylist and makeup artist, Jane Roe, who claimed that the singer assaulted and made sexual advances at her while on a business trip. However, as per a statement issued by CNN, the country artist denied the allegations.

While posting about the night on his social media platform, Brooks wrote, “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! Love, g.”

Moreover, while talking to the listeners at the concert, the musician revealed, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”

As for his case against Roe, in the statement obtained by People Magazine, Brooks has mentioned that the allegation against him are baseless, as he and his team had already filed a law suit against Roe a month ago, for extortion and defamation of character.

He also stated, "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face."

The country singer went on to mention that he previously denied the claims to keep the case private and hence filed the case under the name of John Doe to stay anonymous.

Meanwhile, Roe's attorneys revealed to CNN that they are proud of their client for addressing the case with courage, and that they are confident about Brooks being held accountable for his alleged actions.

