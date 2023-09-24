'I really think we should do something about this': When Zendaya revealed she feared THIS one thing about her co-star Tom Holland

Did you know that Zendaya once discussed a fear that arose while Tom Holland wore the Red and Blue Spidey costume? Keep reading to find out more!

Written by Chandni Arora Updated on Sep 24, 2023
IMDb
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Key Highlight

  • Zendaya once revealed a genuine concern she felt for Tom Holland in the past
  • She mentioned that this fear naturally arose as soon as Tom donned the famous Spider-Man costume

Zendaya, the celebrated star of the Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, once shared an intriguing concern about her co-star, Tom Holland, during a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The revelation came as a surprise to many, shedding light on the unique challenge that our beloved Spidey, Tom Holland faced.

When Zendaya disclosed a genuine concern she feels for Tom Holland 

During The Graham Norton show, Zendaya expressed her genuine worry about Tom Holland potentially experiencing a rather uncomfortable situation while donning his Spider-Man suit. Her apprehension stemmed from the nature of the suit, which is a one-piece ensemble, complete with a helmet and various layers underneath.

Zendaya articulated her concern, saying, "I've said this publicly before because I really think we should do something about this. I actually really think that this should, like, all of us should band together, we need to tell somebody." Her words resonated with the audience, as they eagerly awaited the revelation of her unique worry.

She continued, "Because he can like, y'know, listen, it's one piece, so there's a helmet and there's all these things that go underneath it, and I always have this fear that if he's like working really hard, or something's happening, that he had to, like, throw up per-say..." 

Tom Holland

The thought of Tom potentially needing to vomit while in his Spider-Man suit left Zendaya genuinely concerned. She expressed her anxiety about the logistics of dealing with such a situation, asking, "What-How?! How is he going to get it out? This is a genuine concern, right? So I honestly- sometimes when I look at him, I'm like-I get a little scared if you like, I don't know, I don't know. It just stresses me out."

In response to Zendaya's concern, Tom Holland added a touch of humor to the conversation. He jokingly quipped, "I'll be like, 'Bleugh,' and then 'No, help him!'" 

Tom Holland and Zendaya's adorable chemistry 

Tom Holland and Zendaya have garnered widespread acclaim for their performances together, with their on-screen chemistry being a standout aspect, according to reports from various sources.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Additionally, Zendaya has openly praised Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man and affectionately calls him "her Spider-Man." Likewise, Tom Holland has spoken highly of Zendaya, complimenting her talents both on and off the screen.

FAQs

What is Zendaya's full name?
Zendaya's full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.
What are Tom Holland and Zendaya known for?
Tom Holland is known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Zendaya gained fame through acting, singing, and modeling.
When did Tom fall in love with Zendaya?
They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man.
