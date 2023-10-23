‘I really wanted a male around’: Kim Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to tell ex Kanye West about new nanny; Details inside

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. She is widely known for her sensual social media posts and her fashion sense. Kardashian is a reality TV star, an entrepreneur, and a social media model. She is extremely busy with her work, but even so, she makes sure her priority is always her family. Kim Kardashian is a mother who has four kids—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with her ex-husband Kanye West. The mother of four often relies on her staff to help her out with her kids whenever she is busy. As per Hollywood Life, in the new episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed she hired her male nanny, and she was afraid to tell her father's kids, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashia reveals she was scared to tell Kanye West that she hired a manny

As per Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian confessed that her home and family were very female-dominated; therefore, she hired a manny, often known as a male nanny, for her children. The single mother needed assistance as she juggled four children, school, and her company. In the October 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kim admits that she was afraid to introduce her manny to ex-husband Kanye West.

The Kardashians star said, "I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that. When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played two-on-two with Saint and him.

The SKIMS founder claimed that her rapper ex-husband had been so nice to her. He's even given Manny some ground rules about the youngsters. In the episode, Kim does not reveal the name of her manny.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday last night

Kim Kardashian invited celebrities to her birthday bash! The SKIMS creator celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, in what was a star-studded event.

Kim wore a brilliant red dress with cut-outs and ties at the sides to the Los Angeles diner, where she was accompanied by family and friends. The Kardashian star completed her birthday appearance with black sunglasses and orange strappy heels. Kim's sister Khloé, as well as sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, also wore eye-catching ensembles. The fun event was also attended by Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sánchez, and Ivanka Trump.

