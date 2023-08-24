'I really wanted that role': When Millie Bobby Brown felt 'disheartened' after being rejected from USD 1.5 billion franchise

Millie Bobby Brown, the young and talented actress, shared a candid interview with Jimmy Fallon on his show The Tonight Show on October 2nd, 2020, revealing the challenges she faced early in her career. Brown also opened up about a pivotal moment that almost led her to quit acting altogether.

During the interview, Brown disclosed that she had auditioned for the iconic role of Lyanna Mormont in HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones." However, after facing rejection for this role and experiencing a series of setbacks, she found herself on the verge of giving up. Brown remarked, "This industry is just full of rejection 24/7. You get noes, a lot of noes, before you get a yes."

Turning Point for Millie Bobby Brown

The aspiring actress had been putting in her best efforts, auditioning not only for TV shows but also for commercials and various roles. The disappointment of not securing the role in Game of Thrones hit her hard, making her question her path in acting. Brown recalled, "I was auditioning for commercials, anything really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a no for that. That's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult,' and I guess I really wanted that role."

Amidst this struggle, Brown's fortunes turned around with an unexpected opportunity. She auditioned for a Netflix show called Montauk, which later became the widely acclaimed Stranger Things. The callback from Montauk provided her with renewed hope and determination. Brown shared, "One of my last, kind of, goes at this was this Netflix show called Montauk. I auditioned and then, like, two months later they got back to us and said, 'We'd love to Skype with you' and then I Skyped with them and the rest is history."

Stranger Things brought new heights to Brown's career

Stranger Things propelled Brown's career to new heights, earning her critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations. Brown expressed her gratitude for the show, stating, Stranger Things was definitely the one that kind of gave me that hope of doing it all again.

In the world of acting, Millie Bobby Brown's journey serves as a testament to resilience and the importance of not giving up, even in the face of rejection. Her story reminds us that every "no" can eventually lead to a transformative "yes," and that setbacks are often stepping stones to success.

