‘I remember everything like it was yesterday’: John Lennon's doorman gives firsthand account of The Beatles' singer getting shot

Strap: Former doorman Jay Hastings played a pivotal role on the night of John Lennon's death, swiftly contacting the police and confronting the assailant, Mark David Chapman, at the Dakota in 1980.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article includes mention of death.

John Lennon, a musical luminary and co-founder of The Beatles, left an indelible mark on the world with his revolutionary approach to songwriting and activism. Born in Liverpool in 1940, Lennon's profound influence extended far beyond the realms of music. His solo career, marked by iconic albums like Imagine, showcased his introspective songwriting. An outspoken advocate for peace, Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono staged memorable peace protests. Tragically, Lennon’s life was cut short in 1980 when he was fatally shot outside his New York City apartment, leaving an enduring legacy of musical brilliance and a vision for a more harmonious world.

John Lennon’s doorman recalls terrifying moment

For Jay Hastings, a former doorman at the Dakota, the iconic New York City apartment building that once housed the late John Lennon, the date, December 8, 1980, remains etched in his memory. Hastings shared with People in the latest issue, reflecting on his role during that fateful moment in music history. He said, "I can vividly recall everything as if it happened yesterday.” 

At 10:50 p.m. local time, Lennon was tragically shot and killed by Mark David Chapman in front of the Upper West Side residential building. Within 10 minutes, he was rushed to the nearby Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Recalling the events of that night, Hastings remembered another doorman named Jose being the first to encounter the iconic Strawberry Fields Forever singer just moments after he was shot. He told People, “I could hear Jose outside, 'Oh Mr. Lennon.' Boom, boom, doors close and I could hear the quick march of heels coming up the driveway. So I walked over to the counter, where there was a hidden security button to unlock the door, so you could get into the Dakota proper."

Hastings further added, “As I was there with my finger on the button is when he [Lennon] came running up, immediately after hearing gunshots, and he's like, 'I'm shot, I'm shot' and he just ran past me to the back office, and just collapsed." 

Jay also revealed that Jose “had already pushed the panic button that was in the doorman's booth, and that just overwhelms the outgoing line with a constant message to the police, pre-recorded."

John Lennon and Yoko Ono (Getty Images)

Jay Hastings opens up further about John Lennon’s day of death

On the day of John Lennon’s death by a gunshot, his doorman also revealed that to expedite the contact with the police, Hastings dialed 911 from the Dakota's lobby. Upon hearing from Jose that Lennon's assailant was still present and unarmed, Hastings took action. 

He recounted, "I grabbed the billy club on top of the safe and went down the stairs because I was going to confront this guy. I was afraid he was going to get away." Approaching Mark David Chapman, Lennon's killer, Hastings recalled observing him "facing the wall, doing something... He was reading a book."

Shortly thereafter, the police arrived, and an unexpected turn of events unfolded. Hastings remembered, "I looked a little crazy; I already had blood on my hands. I just had my shirt on, my white shirt with no tie." 

To his surprise, the initial impression was that he might be the culprit. However, Jose swiftly directed the officers to Chapman, leading to his arrest and eventual sentencing of 20 years to life for the shooting of Lennon.

Meanwhile, the gripping murder is now under scrutiny in John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial, a three-part docuseries on Apple TV+.

FAQs

Did John Lennon have children?
John Lennon was father to two children, namely, Sean Ono Lennon, Julian Lennon.
Why was John Lennon shot?
John Lennon was shot by Mark David Chapman who was motivated by fame.
Latest Articles