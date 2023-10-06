'I remember going to see Devdas': Revisit the time Tom Hiddleston and Shahrukh Khan made us believe in our own multiverse of madness

Tom Hiddleston is a British actor known for his charismatic portrayal of Loki, the mischievous Norse god of mischief, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hiddleston's performance as Loki has earned him a dedicated fan following. In 2021, he starred in the Disney+ series Loki, which explores the character's adventures across time and space following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show delves into complex themes of identity and destiny while delivering a thrilling blend of action and humor, solidifying Hiddleston's status as a beloved figure in the MCU.

Tom Hiddleston on watching Shahrukh Khan’s Devdas

In an interview with NDTV’s Rohit Khilnani, the famous Loki aka Tom Hiddleston touched upon the time he watched Shahrukh Khan’s iconic movie, Devdas. He recalled it saying, “I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."

Hiddleston further revealed that he also tried his hands at the iconic Bollywood superstar pose and felt strongly connected with Loki saying, “Well, I am sitting down but Loki kind of does that too.” The interview was held when Hiddleston was featured in a promotional video on Disney + Hotstar. Also, Hiddleston’s knowledge of Bollywood resides with Shahrukh Khan and Devdas.

Shahrukh Khan calls Tom Hiddleston God Of Mischief

After Disney + Hotstar shared Tom Hiddleston’s promotional video on Twitter, Shahrukh Khan had a mesmerizing response. He reportedly re-tweeted the video featuring Hiddleston in his caption, “You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there's no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can't wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!"

ALSO READ: How did 'OG Night Manager' Tom Hiddleston react after watching Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager?