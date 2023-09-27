‘I remember reading the script and it was...’: When Robert Pattinson revealed he thought The Devil All The Time was ‘supposed to be a comedy’

Robert Pattinson, known for his striking looks and exceptional acting skills, is a versatile actor who can seamlessly transform into various characters. Standing taller than many fans might imagine, he possesses a unique ability to convincingly portray characters with striking differences, not just in terms of appearance but also in their essence. In an interview filled with candor and humor, Pattinson shared his thoughts and experiences, shedding light on his journey through the making of The Batman and his aspirations as an actor.

When Robert Pattinson misjudged the script in The Devil All the Time

Pattinson’s take on Batman is unlike any other, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic character. He shared how the film is a departure from the traditional Batman movies, taking inspiration from ‘70s noir detective stories like The Conversation. Pattinson is not one to shy away from challenging roles. He mentioned his role in The Devil All the Time, where he portrayed a creepy Southern preacher involved in disturbing relationships with his parishioners. He humorously thought the script was meant to be a comedy due to its extreme nature but it wasn’t. Pattinson's chilling and enigmatic portrayal of Teagardin adds tension and unease to the film. His character's manipulation and gaslighting tactics contribute to the overall dark atmosphere of the movie. Despite the character's disturbing nature, Pattinson's performance has been praised for its depth and commitment, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Yearning for diversity: Pattinson’s quest for challenging roles

Despite his remarkable talent and newfound fame post-Batman, Pattinson expressed a desire for more diverse and challenging roles. “Even when movies attempt to capture the zeitgeist, it's a challenge when not everyone is watching simultaneously. In the past, movies led the zeitgeist, but now I observe that, unlike music or fashion, movies struggle to keep pace with the ever-evolving culture,” he said in his interview with GQ.

Pattinson’s career trajectory has been unconventional, from Twilight to working with various directors and exploring diverse roles. However, he now faces the challenge of navigating an industry in flux, where competition with younger actors and uncertainty about the future pose unique obstacles. In conclusion, Robert Pattinson’s journey in the world of acting is marked by versatility, a desire for change, and a quest for roles that push the boundaries of storytelling.

