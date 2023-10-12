‘I said I can’t talk about this now’: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock ‘tried to apologize’ after Will Smith Oscars slap episode

Jada Pinkett Smith has been making headlines lately after she made some shocking revelations on her marital status with actor Will Smith. The renowned American actress confirmed that she and Smith parted ways in 2016, and have been leading separate lives since then. Jada Pinkett Smith also opened up about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap episode, that involved comedian-host Chris Rock, recently.

For the unversed, the actress made some shocking revelations on her dynamics with estranged husband Will Smith, and actor-comedian Chris Rock, in her latest chat with People Magazine. In the interview, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that Rock had 'tried to apologize' after the Oscars 2022 event. However, she further added that she never spoke to him after the eventful night.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock tried to apologize to her

In her interview with People Magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith recalled Will Smith's infamous Oscars 2022 slap episode, which happened after the show's host Chris Rock cracked an insensitive joke about her health condition. "Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn’t mean you any harm,’" revealed Pinkett Smith.

However, the actress, who was in complete shock, refused to discuss the incident with the comedian at that point. "I said, ‘I can’t talk about this now, Chris. This is some old shit.’ I thought this was about the Oscar 2016 and… the stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure," Jada Pinkett Smith further added.

Jada Pinkett Smith never spoke to Chris Rock again

According to Jada Pinkett Smith, she never spoke to Chris Rock again after the eventful Oscars 2022 night. "No, I haven’t talked to Chris ROCK…Do I have any desire to talk to Chris? Here’s my desire- I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace," the actress said in her chat with People Magazine, hinting that she is done talking about the incident over and over.

"I would just have to say that I am not really here to make any judgment on how people decide to express themselves and express their art. I’ll say that several times I’ve had my feelings hurt, for sure. I’ve had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory," she concluded.

