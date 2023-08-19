'I said stop the music right there': When Dwayne Johnson REJECTED Tom Cruise's iconic scene in $427 million film

Dwayne Johnson halts the music, rejects to do Tom Cruise's iconic scene in his million worth film

Written by Prakriti Sahu Updated on Aug 19, 2023
When it comes to action stars, Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise are undeniable titans. With their distinctive moves and unique abilities, both have carved their niche in the entertainment industry. Yet, amidst their individuality, fans often spot intriguing parallels between the two. During the production of Johnson's  $427 million film, the muscular actor held steadfast in his refusal to mimic his Hollywood counterpart, Tom Cruise. In fact, he halted filming to recalibrate a crucial scene.

Two action titans: Johnson and Cruise's thrilling performances

Amidst the adrenaline-soaked action, both Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise persistently deliver awe-inspiring performances in their respective films. Cruise's audacious stunts infuse realism into his scenes, while Johnson commands attention through his imposing physicality. Although their filmographies brim with intense action, Johnson's blockbuster "Rampage" took things up a notch. Laden with breathtaking stunts and featuring The Rock evading colossal creatures, it's a movie that unavoidably conjures Cruise's iconic running style. When Johnson was likened to Cruise's running prowess, he promptly called for a pause. As the scene unfolded, a producer remarked, "Rock, you're running like Tom Cruise in his movies." Johnson's response was swift and decisive: "Stop the music right there. Nope."

Running styles clash: Johnson's unique escape strategy

His aversion stemmed from his assessment of Cruise's running form as too upright—a style that resembled a race more than an escape from monstrous threats. Johnson's discernment was honed by his background in college football. He recognized the disparity between Cruise's mechanically precise running and his own. Describing Cruise's gait, Johnson quipped, "Cruise runs like 6 o'clock. Straight up and down, arms tight to the body like an offensive player running for the end zone. This is the run of a defensive headhunter."

Conversely, Johnson's ideal style is marked by a forward lean, extended strides, open and pumping arms, and an unwavering gaze fixated on the goal. He humorously dubbed it the "Get me the f*ck outta here because there’s a genetically modified 50 TON BEAST that’s trying to eat me and all I wanted to do is just want to go home and have tequila and waffles" run. 

