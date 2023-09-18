‘I said what I said’: Travis Kelce breaks silence on dating rumors with Taylor Swift; DEETS Inside

Travis Kelce an NFL player, has finally talked about rumors that he might be dating Taylor Swift, the famous singer. But he didn't give away much in an interview on September 15. When asked about it, he said, “I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything.” Read on

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship rumors

The interviewer also asked if Travis had brought a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to Taylor when he went to her concert. Travis replied, “I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it, you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.” Then, he jokingly ended the interview.

Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, was also asked about the rumors, but he couldn't say much either. He mentioned that he had seen the rumors about Travis dating Taylor but couldn't comment on them. Jason said, “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Rumors about Travis and Taylor started when Travis said he was disappointed that he didn't get to meet Taylor before or after her concert. He even joked that he took it personally because she didn't want to meet him.

On Taylor's side, she has been busy with her music tour after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. They broke up in April after being together for six years. Taylor was briefly linked to Matty Healy from The 1975 in May, but that didn't last long.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spent a night out together

In the meantime, Taylor had a fun night out with her long-time friend Blake Lively in New York City. They were spotted outside the Zero Bond restaurant looking stylish and happy. Taylor and Blake have been friends since 2015 and even worked together on a music video. Taylor is also close to Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their kids, James, Inez, and Betty, and she even mentioned them in one of her songs.

