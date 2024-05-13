'I Salute You': Mandy Moore Pays Tribute To All Moms In Heartfelt Mother's Day 2024 Post

On Sunday, May 12th, Hollywood actress Mandy Moore took to her social media to express her heartfelt wishes to all the mothers around the world. She shared a touching post that resonated with many.

Mandy Moore shares heartfelt tribute to all moms on Mother’s Day

Mandy Moore shared a heartfelt message honoring mothers worldwide in her latest Instagram post over the weekend. The actress' loving actions truly capture the essence of motherhood. Her post beautifully showcases precious moments between her and her adored children.

According to People, she kicked off the carousel post with a shot of her two kids sitting side by side on a playground. She followed it up with a few more photos of the brothers playing and even cuddling together under the same blanket.

The A Walk to Remember star posted lovely and precious moments with her kids, like a picture of her embracing one of her sons closely and sharing a laugh with Gus in her arms. Another heartwarming photo shows her giving a big hug to one of her boys as she bends down, along with a mirror selfie capturing her laughter with Ozzie.

"Cheers to all those who mother," Mandy captioned the post. "I salute you today and always (especially my mom, stepmom, mother in law and community of mom friends I stand in awe of). It’s the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do."

She thanked her boys Gus and Ozzie "for choosing me" and also sent a shout-out to people who may be having a hard time this holiday. Moore concluded the caption by writing: "Extra love to those who find today difficult for any and all reasons. I see you."

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore is married to Taylor Goldsmith since 2018. The romantic couple shares two sons: Augustus “Gus” (3) and Oscar “Ozzie” (18 months).

Mandy Moore talks about her son Gus on a show

Mandy Moore appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last December. During her interview, she mentioned that her son Gus doesn't seem to care that she voiced Rapunzel in the movie Tangled back in 2010.

"He couldn't have cared less," the Saved! actress told host Jimmy Fallon of her son's disinterest in an animated musical film.

"He's like, 'You're not Lightning McQueen.' There's no Cars situation," she went on, noting Gus' preference for the Pixar film series and protagonist voiced by Owen Wilson.

"I have asked him several times. I'm like, 'You've seen Frozen now — do you want to watch Tangled?' He's like, 'No,' " Moore said, laughing. "It means nothing to him!"

For those who don’t know, Mandy Moore is a famed actress and singer known for her renowned films and TV shows like Chasing Liberty, Because I Said So, Dr. Death, This Is Us and many other prolific works.

