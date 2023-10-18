'I sat back while people spoke about me...': Britney Spears 'free to tell' her own story after her conservatorship

Britney Spears is without a doubt one of the most famous celebrities of our time. The general audience knows that the singer was under her father's conservatorship for 13 years before it ended in 2021. Now she's coming out with a new memoir, telling her story in her own words. In a new interview, the veteran pop star opened up about her all aspects of her life. See what she had to say.

Britney Spears on telling her story

In an interview with People Magazine, Spears admitted, she could finally say her side of the story without any fear. She said, "Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me." But after finally getting out of her "conservatorship" things have changed for her. She continued, " I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."

Britney Spears admitted it has been difficult for her to talk about her past, adding, "It's hard to speak about not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don't even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love."

First kiss between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

In an excerpt provided to People Magazine from her upcoming book, The Woman in Me, she recalled her Disney days. For the unversed Britney was part of the famous Mickey Mouse Club, along with many other child stars. She explained, "The Mouseketeers quickly split into our own cliques, divided by the dressing rooms that we shared: Christina Aguilera and I were the younger kids, and we shared a dressing room."

Reportedly the young star looked up to older kids in the group, Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Tony Lucca, whom she from her own admission "thought was so handsome." But quickly enough she connected with "a boy named Justin Timberlake." She revealed that once upon a time when they were at a sleepover, she was dared to kiss Timberlake. The Oops I Did It Again singer, remembers it all too well, as she recalled, a Janet Jackson song became the background track to their first kiss.

