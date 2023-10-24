‘I sat next to her at…’: When Tom Hiddleston gushed over the ‘charming’ and ‘amazing’ rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift

The year 2016 saw fans getting all excited about Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dating each other. The duo made headlines dancing together to a Weeknd song at the Met Gala. The paparazzi then shared pictures of the then happy couple kissing each other, which felt like a scene out of movies. Tom Hiddleston also gushed about his then girlfriend in multiple interviews. We are revisiting the time Hiddleston spoke to MTV showering praises on Swift.

When Tom Hiddleston gushed about Taylor Swift in a 2016 interview

In the interview with MTV, back in 2016, Hiddleston shared his first encounter with Taylor Swift. While speaking about meeting her at the Met Gala, he said, "I sat next to her at dinner that night and she's very charming, she's amazing. I've seen a couple of her videos. I think 'Shake It Off' was released around the time we made I Saw the Light," and she's very cool."

But when asked if he could match her vocals as he played a legendary country singer Hawk Williams in I Saw The Light, he shared that he didn't, "know if [he] could stand up to her vocal talents." But he did add, "We'll see. You never know."

ALSO READ: Who is Tom Hiddleston dating? Everything to know about Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston commented on his relationship with Taylor Swift post break-up

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dated briefly for three months during which the couple travelled together to England and Australia. The high profile relationship became famous on the internet as ‘Hiddleswift’.

Post breakup, Hiddleston spoke to GQ about his thoughts. He shared, “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” When asked if his relationship with her was real or a publicity stunt, he replied, “Of course it was real.” In a separate interview with The Telegraph, he was also asked if he regretted the whirlwind romance. To this, he sternly replied, "What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this if that's all right.”

Earlier this year,Tom Hiddleston announced his engagement with actress Zawe Ashton. Last year, they welcomed their first child.

ALSO READ: 'I wanted to protect the graze...': Revisit the time Tom Hiddleston revealed the actual reason behind his famous Taylor Swift shirt