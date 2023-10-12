‘I scream, F**k you!’: When Margot Robbie revealed she did THIS to get her breakout role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street

While Margot Robbie made her Hollywood debut with the movie About Time, she rose to fame playing Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street. In the Oscar nominated movie, directed by Martin Scorsese catapulted Robbie to the spotlight with her brilliant performance.

Margot Robbie spoke about securing the role of Naomi in Wolf of Wall Street

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Barbie actress revealed how she secured the role in the movie. She recalled an incident that involved her smacking Leonardo DiCaprio , a scene that she improvised upon. She revealed, "So I walk up really close to his face and then I'm like, 'Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?' But another part of my brain clicks and I just go, 'Whack!' I hit him in the face. And then I scream, 'F--k you!' And that's not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze."

However, she did not know how the filmmakers of The Wolf of Wall Street and DiCaprio would react to that, and regretted the decision for a while. She recalled, "I'm thinking, 'You just hit Leonardo DiCaprio in the face. They're going to arrest you because that's assault," Robbie recalled. "You're definitely never going to work again, that's for sure. They'll probably sue you as well in case there's a bruise on his face and he needs to film something else."

Margot Robbie revealed that her improvisation helped her get the role

Things worked out in her favour since everyone on the set appreciated the improvisation. She shared, “Marty says, ‘That was great!’ Leo’s like, ‘Hit me again!'”.

As reported by Time Magazine, Scorsese had confirmed this story and admitted, “Margot has all this in addition to a unique audacity that surprises and challenges and just burns like a brand into every character she plays. She clinched her part in The Wolf of Wall Street during our first meeting—by hauling off and giving Leonardo DiCaprio a thunderclap of a slap on the face, an improvisation that stunned us all.”

On the work front, it has been reported that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be cast together once again for the prequel of Oceans 11, after the duo made waves with their record-breaking movie Barbie.

