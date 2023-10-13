'I scream it from the rooftops': Howie Mandel wants to play matchmaker for Sofia Vergara amidst divorce, says she 'deserves to be with somebody'

America's Got Talent judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are known to have a fun equation with a lot of banter and teasing. While they keep making jokes onscreen as well as offscreen, the most recent incident that raised eyebrows was when the 67-year-old talked about the 51-year-old being single amidst her ongoing divorce. The comedian mentioned it on the reality series not once but twice and has been adamant about setting her on a date.

Now, Mandel has opened up about wanting to play matchmaker for Vergara while her divorce from estranged husband Joe Manganiello remains in process. Here's what the judge has revealed about his plans as well as his own thoughts about his fellow AGT judge.

Howie Mandel wants to play matchmaker for Sofia Vergara

During a conversation with People at the Visionary Ball, Madel said, "I think she's great for everyone. I love Sofia Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny." He also added that he thinks she "deserves to be with somebody ASAP" now that she has been single since her split from Manganiello in July this year. Mandel has been adamant about matchmaking for the actress even during America's Got Talent.

"I scream it from the rooftops. Sometimes people think that's inappropriate, other people, not Sofia. She doesn't get mad at me," he explained referring to the backlash he received for mentioning her singlehood while her divorce is ongoing. Netizens felt he crossed a line and should have been more considerate about her feelings since she is still dealing with the split and pending divorce. Mandel, on the other hand, disagreed and defended his comments.

Howie Mandel's comments about Sofia Vergara

The first remark came in August when ventriloquist Brynn Cummings mentioned fellow judge Heidi Klum being set up with a bachelor puppet. The Canadian chimed in, "I have one more piece of advice for you. If you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now." Vergara did not seem to mind the comment and cheered in response to it. The second comment came during a September episode.

During a lie detector test, Mandel asked, "Do you see anybody in the audience tonight that you're interested in?" Vergara got up from the seat and walked off good-naturedly as she said, "That's it, that's it." He previously told Extra TV, "I think as soon as you're available, it's never too soon. She's fresh, people." For the unversed, Vergara and Manganiello announced their split in July after seven years of marriage. They tied the knot in Palm Springs, Florida.

