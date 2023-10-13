‘I see a totally destroyed…’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about wife Blake Lively’s red carpet moments and called her THIS

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are everyone's favorite couple. The couple literally came straight out of a fairytale. They never miss out on moments like trolling each other and gushing about one another. The Deadpool star loves sharing insights on his life with his wife and kids. And is often seen in full awe of them. Similarly, in a 2015 interview with Build Series Ryan Reynolds spoke about Blake Lively’s iconic red carpet moments and even gave her a legendary title.

Ryan Reynolds called Blake Lively THIS of red carpets

In a fun chat with the Build series held in 2015, Ryan Reynolds was answering fan questions. He was asked his viewpoint on Blake Lively’s red carpet moments by a fan: “How does it feel to have a wife who literally splays it on the red carpet with whatever outfit she has on?"

To which the Deadpool actor replied, “My wife knows how to work a red carpet. I'll say that um yeah, you know, she might be the Beyoncé of red carpets, so um yeah, she's definitely, I mean, like, she's turned that into an athletic event. I see how what goes into that real science is unbelievable. You guys see the finished product. I see a totally destroyed closet, bedroom, and kitchen by the time she walks out the door. So yeah, you like, I don't even know how shoes got in the freezer. It's like that. It's seriously nuts.

Ryan Reynolds also spoke about Beyoncé

In the same interview with Build-in 2015, the same fan asked him another life-changing question. The fan asked his thoughts on a musical legend. The fans asked him, “What is your opinion on Beyoncé?"

To which the Deadpool star said, "Beyoncé, she's the Michael Jordan of music to me. I've seen four of her shows, and that's what comes to mind every time I'm. She's incomparable. I guess you just say she's Beyoncé. You can't really say like she's the or that of the that you know it's a terrible thing that everybody does, but honestly, she's the Michael Jackson of Beyoncé."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is busy working on his next projects, the much-awaited Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

