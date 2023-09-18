I see it’s driving the enemy crazy’: Tiffany Haddish responds to criticism over interaction with Shakira; DEETS inside

Tiffany Haddish, the famous actress from Girls Trip, had something to say to people who criticized her for how she acted towards Shakira at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Here's the inside scoop of what happened.

Tiffany responded to criticism

There was a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that showed Tiffany following Shakira around backstage at the awards show on September 12. In the video, Tiffany was loudly saying Shakira's name and trying to catch up with her while she moved through the crowd and took photos with her fans. At the end of the video, Tiffany even photobombed Shakira's selfie with a fan. She also photobombed a picture of Shakira and her collaborator Karol G and another photo of Shakira with her two Moon Person trophies.

After this video got negative feedback, Tiffany responded to it on Friday. She said, “This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did [too] much all of y’all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has [allowed] me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank You (joining hands emoji) Shana Tova.”

On Saturday, Tiffany seemed to address the backlash for her behavior towards Shakira in a post on X. She said, “When people make videos about me or talk about me good or bad. I just think Thank you all for making me more famous and relevant.” The Haunted Mansion actress further added, “I see it’s driving the enemy crazy cause they really want to be where I am, It will never happen (laughing emojis).”

Shakira won awards at VMAs

Shakira had a great night at the 2023 VMAs. She won two awards, performed some of her biggest hits, and got the whole crowd dancing with high energy. She sang many of her hits like, She Wolf, Te Felicito, Objection (Tango), Whenever Wherever, Hips Don’t Lie, and many more. The singer accepted the Video Vanguard Award, which is a big honor for an artist's lifetime achievement.

During her acceptance speech, Shakira thanked MTV, her record label, her parents, and her kids, Milan and Sasha, who were with her at the ceremony. She said, "And, especially, I want to share this award with my fans, who always, always support me through thick and thin, thank you so much for being my army and for helping me fight all my battles."

She also thanked her fans, especially her Latin American fans, in Spanish, "Lo quiero muchísimo," she concluded.

